Left Menu

'Deletion' of Darwin theory from textbooks: Union minister Pradhan says nothing of this sort has happened

PTI | Pune | Updated: 21-06-2023 08:33 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 08:33 IST
'Deletion' of Darwin theory from textbooks: Union minister Pradhan says nothing of this sort has happened
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has sought to assuage fears about the 'deletion' of Charles Darwin's theory of evolution from the NCERT textbooks and said ''nothing of this sort has happened.'' Pradhan was speaking at an event at the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute in Maharashtra's Pune city on on Tuesday.

''A controversy is going on these days that Darwin's theory of evolution has been removed from science books by the NCERT and the periodic table has been left out, but I would like to state here publicly that nothing of this sort has happened,'' he said.

After the controversy broke out, Pradhan spoke to the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), which is an autonomous body, and sought details, the minister said.

''According to them, experts had advised that during COVID-19, some repetitive parts could be reduced and later brought back. So the content in Classes 8 and 9 is unchanged. In the book of Class 10, some portion related to the theory of evolution was omitted last year, and it is unchanged in Classes 11 and 12,'' he said.

There is a view that students who would not study science after Class 10 would miss out on some specific subjects related to Darwin's theory of evolution, which is a valid point, the minister conceded.

''Periodic table is taught in Class 9, and is also being taught in Classes 11 and 12. As per the NCERT, one or two examples (related to the theory of evolution) were omitted. But I would like to assure you that the National Education Policy is being implemented, and as per that policy, new textbooks are being prepared,'' Pradhan added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti camp; Indian drugmaker denies syrup exported to Liberia is toxic and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti cam...

 Global
4
Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, oil shares

Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023