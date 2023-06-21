Left Menu

Yoga is Bharat's civilizational contribution to world: RSS

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS on Wednesday said yoga is Bharats civilizational contribution to the world.Yoga is not limited to physical exercise but is essentially a holistic way of life, the RSS said in a tweet on the occasion of the International Yoga Day.It is the duty of all the yoga followers to further spread this message of yoga far and wide across the continents, it said.Yoga is Bharats civilizational contribution to the world.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 21-06-2023 09:43 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 09:33 IST
Yoga is Bharat's civilizational contribution to world: RSS
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Wednesday said yoga is ''Bharat's civilizational contribution'' to the world.

Yoga is not limited to physical exercise but is essentially a holistic way of life, the RSS said in a tweet on the occasion of the International Yoga Day.

It is the duty of all the yoga followers to further spread this message of yoga far and wide across the continents, it said.

''Yoga is Bharat's civilizational contribution to the world. Derived from the root 'Yuj' – meaning union and samadhi. Yoga is not limited to physical exercise but is essentially a holistic way of life leading to the union of body mind, intellect and soul as envisaged by sages like Maharshi Patanjali,'' the RSS tweeted.

''It is verily described in scriptures as cessation of fluctuation of mind (Yogashchittavrittinirodhah), means for calming the mind (Manah Prashamanopayah Yogah) and equanimity (Samatvam Yoga Uchyate) and leads one to peaceful and healthy life,'' it said.

Today, a growing number of people, be it common masses, celebrities, entrepreneurs and statesmen of different cultures across the world are adopting yoga as a way of a balanced lifestyle tuned with nature, the RSS said. Scores of saints, yoga teachers and yoga trainers have contributed to spread yoga around the world, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti camp; Indian drugmaker denies syrup exported to Liberia is toxic and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti cam...

 Global
4
Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, oil shares

Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023