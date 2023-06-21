MP: FIR registered against 77 sacked teachers for submitting fake Divyang certificates

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against 77 persons in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district for allegedly submitting fake Divyang or disability certificates to get a teacher's job in government schools, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused persons have already been dismissed from service.

Of 750 posts of contractual teacher class-III, disabled candidates were selected for 450 posts, district education officer A K Pathak told reporters.

Following a complaint, the Directorate of Public Instruction ordered a scrutiny and the Divyang certificates of 77 candidates were found to be fake, he said. On the basis of the probe report, he lodged a complaint at City Kotwali police station on Tuesday evening, Pathak said.

An FIR was registered and investigation is underway, said Police Station in-charge Yogendra Jadon.

