MP: FIR registered against 77 sacked teachers for submitting fake Divyang certificates

PTI | Morena | Updated: 21-06-2023 19:59 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 19:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against 77 persons in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district for allegedly submitting fake Divyang or disability certificates to get a teacher's job in government schools, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused persons have already been dismissed from service.

Of 750 posts of contractual teacher class-III, disabled candidates were selected for 450 posts, district education officer A K Pathak told reporters.

Following a complaint, the Directorate of Public Instruction ordered a scrutiny and the Divyang certificates of 77 candidates were found to be fake, he said. On the basis of the probe report, he lodged a complaint at City Kotwali police station on Tuesday evening, Pathak said.

An FIR was registered and investigation is underway, said Police Station in-charge Yogendra Jadon.

