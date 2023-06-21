Research institute RGCB to do clinical study to determine if yoga has beneficial impact in cancer patients

Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB), an autonomous Institute of the Union government's Department of Biotechnology, said on Wednesday that it will explore whether yoga has beneficial impacts in cancer patients.

The institute announced that it will collaborate with the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) and Satsang Foundation Kerala Kendra to conduct studies to understand the ''cellular mediations and establish potential mechanisms of action of yoga in cancer care at the individual level''.

In the tripartite proposal, announced on the occasion of International Yoga Day, RCC under the directorship of Dr Rekha A Nair will coordinate the clinical aspects of the study. The Satsang Foundation will prescribe standardised yoga practices, an RGCB statement said.

Announcing the collaboration, RGCB Director Prof Chandrabhas Narayana said it is an important initiative in the country with huge possibilities in the future.

Narayana said the tie-up among the three institutions will be facilitated by their proximity.

RGCB celebrated the International Day of Yoga at its campus here with a host of programmes focusing on the benefits of this age-old Indian discipline in keeping the body and mind fit.

The national theme of this year's Yoga Day celebrations is 'Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.' The programme was organised as part of the Gender Advancement for Transforming Institutions (GATI) activities by RGCB. It commenced with a yoga session attended by the scientific community, employees, researchers, and students of RGCB.

