Left Menu

India-UK partnership will be defining one for our times: PM Rishi Sunak

This year marks the fifth edition of the summit and UK-India Awards, which comes just days after the UK government issued a joint outcome statement at the conclusion of the tenth round of free trade agreement FTA negotiations with India.Technical discussions were held across 10 policy areas over 50 separate sessions.

PTI | London | Updated: 21-06-2023 20:16 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 20:15 IST
India-UK partnership will be defining one for our times: PM Rishi Sunak
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday said he is confident that the India-UK partnership will be a ''defining one for our times'', as he extended support to the upcoming UK-India Week.

Sunak, then UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, was a special guest at the UK-India Awards during last year’s summit when he first spoke about his own Indian heritage and commitment to British Indian values. In a statement from Downing Street, the 43-year-old leader described the annual event as a catalyst for forging new trade ties and long-term collaborations. “India Global Forum’s annual UK-India Week is a highly anticipated fixture in the bilateral calendar of our two great nations,” said Sunak.

“It is a catalyst for forging new trade ties, lasting collaborations, and a better future for our peoples. I'm confident this partnership will be a defining one for our times,” he said.

UK-India Week 2023 kick-starts with a Young Leaders Forum at the Nehru Centre in London on Saturday and will cover a full spectrum of bilateral issues, from tech and innovation to infrastructure and sustainability at events in London and Windsor. This year marks the fifth edition of the summit and UK-India Awards, which comes just days after the UK government issued a joint outcome statement at the conclusion of the tenth round of free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations with India.

“Technical discussions were held across 10 policy areas over 50 separate sessions. They included detailed draft treaty text discussions in these policy areas,” reads a statement from the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) issued earlier this week.

India and the UK have been negotiating an FTA since January last year, with a goal towards a comprehensive pact that is expected to significantly enhance the bilateral trading relationship, worth an estimated GBP 34 billion in 2022. The 11th round is now scheduled to take place next month, soon after UK-India Week next week.

“Given the geopolitical upheaval and economic turbulence around the world, I believe it is more important now than ever before that the UK and India forge closer and deeper ties. I am, therefore, grateful to Prime Minister Sunak for recognising the role that IGF is playing in bringing our two great democracies closer to unlocking the true potential of the partnership,” said IGF Founder Professor Manoj Ladwa.

The six-day series of events will open with an address by Opposition Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer and will also involve interventions by UK Education Secretary Gillian Keegan and India’s Minister of Power, New & Renewable Energy R.K. Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023