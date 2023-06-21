Meghalaya celebrates Yoga Day

Meghalaya celebrated International Day of Yoga on Wednesday with enthusiasm.

Governor Phagu Chauhan participated in a yoga session at the Raj Bhavan, where senior government officials performed asanas under the guidance of instructors from the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Homeopathy (NEIAH).

State Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh participated in a similar programme at the North Eastern Hill University.

The day was also celebrated by different government institutions and agencies across the state.

