MP: Jail inmate dies in hospital, judicial probe ordered

A judicial probe was ordered on Thursday after an undertrial died in the Central Jail in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh a day earlier, an official said.Suresh Vishwakarma alias Monu 28, who was undergoing treatment for de-addiction in the prison hospital, died on Wednesday night, Jabalpur-based Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Central Jail superintendent Akhilesh Tomar told PTI.A judicial probe has been ordered into the death of Suresh.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 22-06-2023 17:07 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 16:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A judicial probe was ordered on Thursday after an undertrial died in the Central Jail in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh a day earlier, an official said.

Suresh Vishwakarma alias Monu (28), who was undergoing treatment for de-addiction in the prison hospital, died on Wednesday night, Jabalpur-based Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Central Jail superintendent Akhilesh Tomar told PTI.

''A judicial probe has been ordered into the death of Suresh. He was brought to Central Jail on June 18 after being arrested in a criminal case. As per procedure, a prisoner before being lodged in the barracks has to undergo a medical check-up,'' he said.

''During the examination, he was found to be a habitual drinker. Thereafter, he was admitted in the jail hospital to treat withdrawal symptoms. He died during treatment,'' Tomar said.

The post mortem report, which will give the exact cause of death, is awaited, the official added.

