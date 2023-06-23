Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's house arrest now over 200 weeks: Anjuman

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has now been under house arrest for over 200 weeks, the managing body of the grand mosque here said on Friday.

''It has been a record 200 Fridays since the Mirwaiz of Kashmir has been barred by the authorities from the centuries-old tradition of delivering the Friday sermons from the pulpit of the historic Jamia Masjid, which is a shame,'' Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid said in a statement.

The Mirwaiz, also the chief priest of Kashmir, has been under house arrest since August 4, 2019 – a day ahead of the Centre's move to abrogate Article 370 and reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir state into two Union Territories.

''The pain and anguish this religious repression on the Muslims of the Valley has caused them is extremely unfortunate. Despite repeated appeals for his release from all sections and quarters of J&K and outside, the authorities have denied it so far," the Anjuman said.

A protest was held against the house arrest in Jamia Masjid after Friday prayers, in which a large number people urged the government to release the Mirwaiz immediately, it said.

