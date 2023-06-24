Left Menu

My Eduquer bestows the MSW Program Scholarship upon Madhukumar G, acknowledging his remarkable accomplishments

Bangalore-based My Eduquer is a company that specialises in helping students with college admissions and offers career assistance so they can follow their ambitions.myeduquer.com, a renowned centre for information and skill development, maintains international standards for learning processes.

Updated: 24-06-2023 16:48 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 16:48 IST
New Delhi (India), June 24: Blue Sphere's My Eduquer, an educational organisation that works to empower students, has awarded Madhukumar G, a two-year scholarship for the MSW programme. Bangalore-based My Eduquer is a company that specialises in helping students with college admissions and offers career assistance so they can follow their ambitions.

myeduquer.com, a renowned centre for information and skill development, maintains international standards for learning processes. They offer a wide variety of educational programmes that satisfy the needs of students in Middle Eastern and Indian schools. My Eduquer provides training to teaching professionals and students with an emphasis on education and growth, assisting them in enhancing their abilities and identifying their hidden talents and interpersonal skills. These activities help students perform better and provide them a competitive edge in their personal, academic, and professional lives.

My Eduquer has grown significantly in the field of education owing to the inspiring guidance of its directors, Mr. Afsal Azeez and Mr. Binoy Hezakiel, as well as it's managing director Mr. Sreenu A Sreekumar. Their specialised training programmes are designed to help students succeed academically and advance in their jobs.

My Eduquer has graciously chosen to support Madhukumar G's tuition for the MSW programme at S.E.A COLLEGE OF SCIENCE COMMERCE & ARTS as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities. The scholarship is evidence of Madhukumar G's remarkable merit and the organization's dedication to helping deserving students further their education.

Bangalore resident Madhukumar G, who has demonstrated exceptional talent and determination, is a worthy winner of this prestigious scholarship. Madhukumar G is certain to benefit from this chance and be able to flourish in his chosen career and make a significant contribution towards society.

The scholarship programme at My Eduquer inspires other students to pursue achievement by not simply recognising but rewarding academic excellence. My Eduquer strives to have a good influence on students' lives by supporting education and developing young talent, persisting their goals of paving the way for a better future.

For more information: https://myeduquer.com/

