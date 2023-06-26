Goa child rights body calls for strenghtening of preventive measures against substance abuse in adolescents

The Goa State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has called for strengthening of preventive measures to address the problem of substance abuse among school and college students.

The commission's chairperson Peter F Borges on Sunday said strengthening prevention is vital as the drug abuse problem is now eating into the very vials of Goan society and is doing much more damage than even alcohol.

Drug and alcohol use affects health, job opportunities, family life, and academic outcomes in students, Borges said in a release issued on the eve of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illegal Trafficking. ''The problem is grave and continues to wreak havoc in the state, resulting in tragic consequences for young adolescents, their families, and communities,'' he said.

Prevention programmes in an educational settings offer a “window of opportunity” for the establishment of neural pathways that may protect against the development of drug and alcohol use, the chairperson said. “The state requires a well-coordinated, sustainable response to reduce the harmful use of alcohol and drugs, that seeks to improve the health and social outcomes for individuals, families, and communities,” Borges said.

Now more than ever, it is critical to focus resources and efforts, he said.

