Casio Launches Casiotone Mini Keyboards Across FirstCry Stores, Expanding its Reach in the Market

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Casio, the leading manufacturer of musical instruments, is delighted to announce its partnership with FirstCry, India's premier retail chain for baby and kids' products. As a one-stop destination for kids, FirstCry offers an extensive range of products. Now, with the addition of Casiotone Mini keyboards to their product lineup, FirstCry aims to elevate the learning and entertainment experience for children, fostering creativity and musical exploration. Through this partnership, Casio aims to retail its signature Casiotone Mini models - SA-50/51, SA-80/81, CTK-240, and Casiotone Keyboards - CT-S100, CT-S200 across FirstCry's extensive network of 750+ offline stores nationwide. Casiotone Mini keyboards, specifically designed for kids, offer an array of features including 100 tones, 50 rhythms, and 10 built-in songs. These keyboards are an ideal choice for children to explore the world of music and cultivate their hobbies.

Commenting on the partnership, Kota Obayashi, Business Head (Music & Education), Casio India said, "We are excited to partner with FirstCry stores, expanding the reach of our Casiotone Mini range and offering young enthusiasts high-quality instruments that nurture their musical growth and creativity. Leveraging FirstCry's extensive retail presence and trusted reputation, we believe that this collaboration will create exciting opportunities for young musicians and aspiring learners to delve into the world of music through our mini keyboards." Mr. Mayank Badola, COO, FirstCry India (Offline stores) said, "We are thrilled to introduce Casio musical instruments to our product range. Our wide and loyal customer base presents an excellent opportunity for Casio to showcase their mini keyboard range and tap into the growing market of music enthusiasts and young learners.'' ''With over 750+ physical stores nationwide, FirstCry's strong offline presence facilitates kids and their parents to experience and purchase Casio musical instruments conveniently." By joining forces, Casio and FirstCry aim to achieve their business goals while enhancing the musical journey of children across India. Explore the world of music with Casio's Casiotone Mini instruments at select FirstCry flagship stores across the country. About Casio India Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd. (CIC) has been operating in India since 1996 and has established the distribution channel as well as the brand for most of its products. Casio Computer Co. Ltd, Japan, the parent company of CIC is engaged into manufacturing and marketing of various consumer products throughout the world. Casio India's range of products include sales and marketing of Handheld Calculators, Desktop Calculators, Scientific Calculators, Printing Calculators, Label Printers, Laser-LED based green Projectors, Wrist Watches, Clocks and EMI (Electronic Musical Instruments). The company has also established service centres across the country to provide after-sales-services. Today, Casio is known for its reliable product quality and exemplary innovations and is one of the world's most recognized brands due to its vast product range.

