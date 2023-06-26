Left Menu

Education powerful tool to eradicate drug abuse: Arunachal CM

During a meeting with representatives of All Monpa Students Union and All Tawang District Students Union in Tawang district, Khandu said that education is a very powerful tool to fight the menace of drug abuse. Drug abuse is a serious threat to mankind and once a person falls prey to it, it is very difficult to come out of the menace, Appa said.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu Monday stressed on the importance of education in eradicating the problem of drug addiction from society. During a meeting with representatives of All Monpa Students Union and All Tawang District Students Union in Tawang district, Khandu said that education is a very powerful tool to fight the menace of drug abuse. Taking to Twitter, Khandu said: "International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, reminds us of our commitment to free our society from the menace of drug abuse." The chief minister said help should be provided to wean away the addicts and ensure that they do not face stigma and discrimination after their rehabilitation. ''Let us unite to raise awareness and take a stand against devastating consequences of drug abuse. Together, we can build a healthier, safer world free from the grip of addiction,'' he added while appealing to the students to help in making the state drug-free. Speaking at a function at the Press Club here, IGP (Law & Order), Chukhu Appa, called upon the students to shun addiction of any kind for a better future. Students have huge responsibility as they are the future of the state and the country, he said. Drug abuse is a serious threat to mankind and once a person falls prey to it, it is very difficult to come out of the menace, Appa said.

