DBS Bank India appoints Rajat Verma as MD, head of institutional banking * DBS Bank India on Monday announced the appointment of Rajat Verma as managing director and head of institutional banking for India. Rajat was, till recently, with HSBC Bank where he was managing director and Country Head of Commercial Banking, India, DBS Bank India said in a statement. He brings a wealth of knowledge and deep industry expertise to DBS, it said.

*** ICICI Lombard unveils 3 new insurance solutions for MSMEs * Private sector ICICI Lombard has announced the launch of three innovative insurance products especially designed for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). These three products are MSME Suraksha Kavach Policy, Property All Risk (PAR) Policy, and i-Select Liability, ICICI Lombard said in a statement on Monday.

With an already expansive and comprehensive suite of business insurance solutions, ICICI Lombard aims to better serve MSMEs, addressing their diverse needs and ensuring holistic coverage, it said.

ICICI Lombard has enrolled its women agents for MSMEs in an exclusive tailor-made programme, it said, adding, the programme includes webinars on insurance and financial literacy, based on the company's report findings, to create awareness among women and showcase the benefits of insurance policies.

