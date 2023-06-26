Left Menu

Treat drug users as sick patients, not criminals: Nagaland DGP

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 26-06-2023 19:46 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 19:46 IST
Treat drug users as sick patients, not criminals: Nagaland DGP
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland Director General of Police (DGP) Ruin Sharma on Monday called upon everyone to treat drug users as sick patients and not criminals.

In the state-level function to observe the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Sharma said that as per reports of the Social Welfare Department and various organisations, the state has around 30,000 drug users.

Stating that the war on drugs is not the sole responsibility of the law enforcing alone, he called upon people to come forward to provide information on drugs and peddlers.

He said Nagaland Police will soon launch a mobile application through which people will be able to pass on information to the law enforcers about drug traffickers and users.

Chief Secretary J Alam said there was need for introspection on the efforts in fighting drug abuse as the problem keeps on increasing.

He said though Nagaland is not a producer of drugs, it is a transit point of the narcotics coming from Myanmar through Manipur and also a major consumption centre.

Social Welfare Department Secretary Martha M Ritse said this year's campaign against drug abuse aims at raising awareness about the importance of treating substance users with respect and empathy, offering alternatives to punishment, prioritising prevention, empowering young people and communities to prevent drug use and addiction, and combating discrimination and stigmatisation against them and their families by promoting respectful and non-judgmental language and attitudes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
2
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023