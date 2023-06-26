Left Menu

50-year-old man found dead in Gurguram house

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 26-06-2023 21:04 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 21:02 IST
50-year-old man found dead in Gurguram house
Representative Image
A 50-year-old tailor was found dead with his throat slit inside his house here on Monday, police said.

The incident was reported in the afternoon from Badshahpur's Bara Bazar area, police said.

The man, identified as Madhusudan, was found lying in a pool of blood by his wife, a teacher at a private school, and three children when they returned from a market, police said.

Their house is barely 300 metres away from Badhshapur Police Station. The assailants are yet to be identified, police said, adding that nothing was reported missing from the house and the reason behind the suspected murder is being ascertained.

An FIR was registered against the unknown accused at Badshahpur police station under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, police said. RHL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

