WTO chief: Ageing populations in major markets will pressure growth

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2023 06:55 IST | Created: 27-06-2023 06:55 IST
Ageing populations in developed countries and emerging markets will exert pressure on economic growth, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions in northern China's Tianjin city, Okonjo-Iweala said the world should be thinking about harnessing the areas where there is productivity growth and where the young labor will help the global economy.

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

