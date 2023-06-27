WTO chief: Ageing populations in major markets will pressure growth

Ageing populations in developed countries and emerging markets will exert pressure on economic growth, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions in northern China's Tianjin city, Okonjo-Iweala said the world should be thinking about harnessing the areas where there is productivity growth and where the young labor will help the global economy.

