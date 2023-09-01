Left Menu

Delhi HC declares Sep 8 holiday for high court, trial courts in view of G20 Summit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2023 19:49 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 19:47 IST
Delhi HC declares Sep 8 holiday for high court, trial courts in view of G20 Summit
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court Friday declared September 8 a holiday for itself and all district courts here on account of the G20 Summit.

The G20 Summit will be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10.

A notification issued by the Delhi high court said, ''It is notified for information to all concerned that Friday, September 8, 2023, is declared as a holiday for this court and the courts subordinate to it, on account of the preparations for G-20 Summit, to be held on September 9–10, 2023.'' September 9 and 10, being Saturday and Sunday, are the days when the high court is usually closed. Trial courts also remain closed on second Saturdays and all Sundays.

The notification, issued through high court registrar general Ravinder Dudeja, said that to compensate for the off, the high court will sit on December 16 (Saturday), and trial courts on December 9 (a second Saturday).

The cases listed, including for orders and judgments, before the high court and trial courts on September 8, will be taken up on September 11, in addition to the cases already listed on that day, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

 Global
2
Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-capacity

Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-cap...

 Global
3
Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

 India
4
Legacy brand Kaya celebrates its 20th year with a bold stance to normalize aesthetic treatments through the #FlauntYourBeauty campaign

Legacy brand Kaya celebrates its 20th year with a bold stance to normalize a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023