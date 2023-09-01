Left Menu

Delhi skill varsity introduced 7 new courses in 2023-24 academic session: Atishi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2023 20:32 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 20:29 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) has introduced seven new courses in the academic session 2023-24 and the curriculum of these programmes has been prepared in line with industry demands, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said on Friday.

Reviewing the academic plans of the DSEU for the new academic session, Atishi said courses like Diploma in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, as well as Robotics and Process Automation, have also been introduced.

''The strategic alignment between education and industry requirements is vital to ensure that our students are not only well-prepared for the job market but also equipped to drive innovation and economic growth in Delhi and beyond. For the rapid growth of the economy, high-quality skill education for the youth of Delhi is our focus,'' Atishi said.

The seven new courses comprise a Diploma in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Robotics, and Process Automation, BBA in Operations and Business Process Management, Hospital Management, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship, BSc and MSc in Medical Laboratory Science.

She also said the DSEU, through collaboration with more than 90 national and international industrial partners, including companies like Mercedes Benz and Schneider, is providing excellent learning opportunities for its students while giving them industry exposure.

According to the Delhi government, DSEU's Robotics and Process Automation course focuses on designing, building, and operating robots and automation systems. Students learn through hands-on projects and develop technical skills for device fabrication.

''A three-year diploma in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning will provide an opportunity to gain expertise in one of the most fascinating and fast-growing areas of computer science,'' the Delhi government said.

More than 150 companies participated in the DSEU placement drive throughout the year 2022-23, and students were placed in companies like Nokia, Hero, Honda, IGL, Tata, and GE Healthcare, it added.

