PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 01-09-2023 22:24 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 22:24 IST
Govt to bring legislation on giving 10 pc reservation to statehood agitators
The Uttarakhand government will bring a legislation in the forthcoming session of the state assembly on giving 10 per cent reservation to statehood agitators and their dependents in government services.

The state cabinet on Friday gave its approval to the introduction of the reservation bill in the assembly at its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, official sources said.

The bill seeks to give 10 per cent horizontal reservation to statehood agitators and their dependents in government services, they said.

Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh and formed in 2000. The cabinet also gave its approval to bringing a legislation in the state assembly on the establishment of the Amrapali University in Nainital district.

It also cleared tabling of the State Universities Act, 2023, and the Uttarakhand Private Universities Act, 2023, in the assembly.

The cabinet also gave its approval to the omission of a total of 199 acts and laws including 183 adopted from Uttar Pradesh and 16 passed by the Uttarakhand assembly.

The forthcoming session of the state assembly begins on September 5.

The cabinet also cleared a proposal to grant ''child adoption leave'' to single male government employees.

They will be able to avail 180 days' leave under the provision during the course of their entire service, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

