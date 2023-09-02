Left Menu

National award-recipient teachers will be sent for training: Delhi mayor

Teachers at MCD-run schools in Delhi who have received a national award will also be sent for training, she was quoted as saying in the statement.However, it wasnt specified to which institutes such teachers would be sent for training.Principals of MCD-run schools have been sent to IIM for training.

Image Credit: Twitter(@OberoiShelly)
Teachers at MCD-run schools who have received a national award will be sent for training to institutes, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Friday.

Following the model of the Delhi government, the AAP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has sent some principals to IIMs for training, her office said in a statement.

Mayor Oberoi on Friday visited a science fair organised at the MCD Boys School, Bankner, in the Narela Zone and felicitated teachers at an award function. Teachers at MCD-run schools in Delhi who have received a national award will also be sent for training, she was quoted as saying in the statement.

However, it wasn't specified to which institutes such teachers would be sent for training.

Principals of MCD-run schools have been sent to IIM for training. Going forward national awardee teachers and school in-charges will also be sent for training, she said.

