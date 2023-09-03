Left Menu

ABVP calls for effective measures to check student suicides in country

Every student is unique in their own way and parents must understand this, Shukla said speaking about the IIT Delhi students suicide.It is imperative that governments take immediate and effective measures to prevent the increasing incidents of student suicides, he said.In Rajasthans Kota, where lakhs of students move every year to prepare for competitive exams, 2023 has seen the highest number of student suicides -- 22 so far -- with two ending their lives in a gap of a few hours on August 27.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2023 18:20 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 18:20 IST
ABVP calls for effective measures to check student suicides in country
  • Country:
  • India

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Sunday urged the central and Delhi governments to find an effective solution to prevent student suicides in the country.

In a statement, ABVP national general secretary Yagywalkya Shukla claimed there has been an increase in student suicides, which is ''extremely worrisome and unfortunate''.

This comes days after a student of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room on Friday.

''It is necessary to identify the causes of mental pressure for students and take appropriate steps. Every student is unique in their own way and parents must understand this,'' Shukla said speaking about the IIT Delhi student's suicide.

''It is imperative that governments take immediate and effective measures to prevent the increasing incidents of student suicides,'' he said.

In Rajasthan's Kota, where lakhs of students move every year to prepare for competitive exams, 2023 has seen the highest number of student suicides -- 22 so far -- with two ending their lives in a gap of a few hours on August 27. Last year, the figure was 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global
4
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023