Registration for reading preamble of Indian Constitution begins

The registration for reading the preamble of the Indian Constitution commenced on Sunday and it will close on September 12 at 6 PM, the Karnataka government said.

The reading of preamble will take place in Karnataka on 15 September, at 10 AM, when the ‘International Day of Democracy’ is celebrated worldwide.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and the Social Welfare Department Minister Dr H C Mahadevappa will lead the children and citizens to read the preamble of the Constitution of India, the government said.

According to sources in the social welfare department, which is organising the event, lakhs of people across the state are likely to participate.

It will be conducted in all the schools and colleges and government departments. The objective is to make people aware of the Constitution and its preamble, the sources said.

