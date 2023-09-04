Bengal: 28-yr-old secures DRDO job after Guv appoints varsity's VC

A 28-year-old man from West Bengal's Hooghly district was able to secure a job with the prestigious Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) after getting a certificate from his university following the appointment of a Vice Chancellor by Governor C V Ananda Bose.

Sayan Karmokar, a resident of Chuchura, told PTI that he had completed a University Grants Commission-sponsored video production diploma course from the West Bengal State University in 2019.

However, despite repeated attempts, he could not get a proper certificate from the university till 2023.

''I applied for a job with DRDO and came first in the entrance examination. I asked the university again to issue me the certificate as it was necessary for my joining. After a long delay, the institution gave me an unsigned certificate as there was no Vice Chancellor in the university.

''I complained to the governor's office as he is the chancellor of the university. Yesterday, a new VC was appointed and I got my certificate. I am happy now that I could get a job with the prestigious DRDO because of this intervention,'' he said.

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, in his capacity as chancellor of state-run universities, has appointed interim vice-chancellors in seven varsities.

The appointments in the seven varsities, including Presidency University, MAKAUT and University of Burdwan, were made on Sunday.

Professor Raj Kumar Kothari has been appointed Interim VC of West Bengal State University.

The governor took the decision to ''mitigate the problems faced by students'', sources said.

The criteria for selection of the interim vice-chancellors were eligibility, suitability, competence, willingness and desirability, the sources added.

In an earlier interview to PTI, the Governor had pointed out that the Calcutta High Court has said that on appointments of vice-chancellors, the governor needs to consult the state government, but has upheld that he does not need the state's concurrence in the appointment of VCs.

He had also stated that university statutes do not state that vice-chancellors have to be necessarily academics.

