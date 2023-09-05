Left Menu

Teachers are architects of knowledge, wisdom and character: Goa CM Sawant

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 05-09-2023 11:54 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 11:52 IST
Goa CM Pramod Sawant (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday hailed teachers as the architects of knowledge, wisdom and character as he greeted them on the Teachers' Day.

The birth anniversary of former president S Radhakrishnan is celebrated as Teachers' Day.

In a post on X, Sawant thanked all the teachers and educators from various sectors for their invaluable contributions in shaping the future of youth.

“#Education is the foundation of a strong society and our teachers are the architects of knowledge, wisdom, and character. #Teachers are guides that continue to inspire and empower our students and complement their pursuit of knowledge,” the CM said.

