Nagaland celebrates Teachers' Day by honouring 18 teachers

Nagaland on Tuesday celebrated Teachers' Day by honouring 18 teachers for their dedicated and sincere service in moulding students.

Of the total, 13 teachers were from government schools and five from private schools were honoured during the state-level Teachers' Day function, commemorating the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the first Vice-President and second President of India.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA and Advisor for the School Education department and SCERT, Dr Kekhrielhoulie Yhome said that today teachers are the most unrecognised people and most underappreciated.

''We all have to understand the role of teachers,'' he said.

Teachers are not slaves and being a Christian state, people go to church on Sundays and so as teachers, they do not get off-days, he said.

In this, he declared all Saturdays as holidays for all schools functioning in the state with immediate effect and it will be strictly observed. He said that this would also help students to have time and environment that is outside the classroom for holistic development.

On the complaints of shortage of teachers in government schools, he informed that the department will soon issue orders for rational redeployment of teachers and the teachers will have to mandatorily go to their places of posting, lest the stringent action would be initiated.

Affirming that the department is working towards bringing total reformation, he said a comprehensive survey has been conducted on various issues affecting the department and the process of streamlining those are in progress which cadre review, seniority list, proxy teachers, shortage of teachers, upgradation and downgrading of schools, etc.

The Advisor also announced that starting next year, it will be mandatory for all to have a School Children Health Card, which will be introduced in collaboration with the Department of Health and Family Welfare. This will allow every child to get medical attention at the doorstep of their schools, he said.

Lauding the hard work of teachers, Advisor Yhome declared September 6 as a general holiday for all educational institutions in the state.

''While celebrating Teachers Day, we pay our respect to all teachers who have walked the extra mile to transform the lives of the learners and who have contributed to the development of the state,'' said Commissioner and Secretary of School Education, Kevileno Angami on the occasion.

The messages of Governor La Ganesan and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio were also read out on the occasion.

''The teachers are undoubtedly the backbone of the society and nation builders. They not only impart knowledge but inspire dreams in us and mould our future. They are our mentors, counsellors and also play the role of parents sometimes. They inspire and motivate us to believe in ourselves and encourage us to pursue our dreams. They instil within us valuable life skills and moral values of honesty, integrity, hard work and empathy,'' said Ganesan.

Rio extended warm greetings and said teachers are at the heart of training, education and guidance.

He hoped they uphold the noble profession of teaching by demonstrating the highest standards of integrity and professionalism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)