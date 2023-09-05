Governor of Maharashtra honours 50 eminent Indian educationists at Raj Bhavan during Singhania Education Excellence Awards 2023

Mumbai | September 5, 2023: The prestigious Singhania Education Excellence Awards 2023, held at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, on September 2, 2023, marked a significant milestone in the realm of education, emphasising the importance of collaboration and innovation in shaping the future of learning. Eminent educationists from across 50 schools in India were felicitated during the ceremony by the Honorable Governor of Maharashtra, Ramesh Bais, and the Education Minister of Maharashtra, Deepak Kesarkar. Their presence underscored the significance of the event, hosted by Singhania Education Services Limited (SESL), and its impact on the country's educational ecosystem. Dr Revathi Srinivasan, Principal and Director Education at Singhania Group of Schools and the mentor of Singhania Education, and Dr Brijesh Karia, COO, Singhania Education, were also present at the event.

The awards ceremony commenced with the ceremonial lighting of lamps by the Honorable Governor, followed by a warm welcome speech by Dr Karia. The dignitaries on the dais, including the Honorable Governor, were felicitated amidst thunderous applause. The Honourable Governor and the Education Minister also handed over the Singhania Education Excellence Awards to winners as a recognition of their outstanding contributions to the field of education. The highlight of the event was the unveiling of the Quest+ brochure of the unique Spectrum Educational Program by the Honorable Governor, a moment that symbolised a new era in educational excellence.

Speaking at the event, the Honorable Governor of Maharashtra, Ramesh Bais, said, "India is on the cusp of harnessing the power of technology, and it's on its way to becoming a global leader. We can make a difference by investing in teachers and technology, making technology accessible to students, promoting social media to build ethical and morally correct individuals and partnering with global leaders to share best practices. By taking these steps, India can ensure that all of its citizens have access to a high-quality education, regardless of their background or circumstances and create a more equitable and prosperous society. Singhania Education is contributing significantly to education, particularly through its tech platform, Quest+. I would also like to take this opportunity to congratulate the awardees – their contributions are immensely appreciated. Without you, our youth would have nowhere to turn to for developing a bright future." The event served as a testament to the unwavering commitment of Singhania Education towards nurturing innovation within the educational landscape. "The annual Singhania Education Excellence Awards highlights the pivotal role education plays in the holistic development of individuals and society at large. The awards epitomises our dedication to innovative education and progress, honouring those who inspire us to reach new heights in learning," said Dr Srinivasan.

Emphasising on all-round development and educational excellence, Dr Karia, said, "The Quest+ Spectrum Educational Program, aligned with the National Education Policy 2020, reflects our dedication to holistic education. This event highlights Singhania Education's commitment to fostering innovation and its belief in the transformative power of education for individual and societal development." The Singhania Education Excellence Awards 2023 was a resounding success, demonstrating the dedication of Singhania Education to pushing the boundaries of educational innovation and excellence. It celebrated individuals and institutions that are leading the way in shaping the future of education, ensuring a brighter tomorrow for generations to come.

About Singhania Education Services Limited (SESL) Singhania Education Services Limited (SESL) is a platform that gives solutions to the educational and training needs for students, schools and for professional education. With its firm belief in continuing the journey of excellence in education, SESL transcends to adopt the latest digital platforms using state-of-the-art technology in a pursuit to bring forth a valuable engagement where every enthusiastic learner can find avenues to enrich enable and empower oneself to surge ahead. Thriving on the core values of dedication, excellence and diversity, SESL offers a plethora of services for all age groups focusing on academics and experiential learning.

