Rajasthan made significant progress in field of education under Cong govt: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the state has made significant progress in the field of education due to the initiatives taken by his government.

Addressing a state-level teacher felicitation ceremony at the Birla Auditorium on Teachers' Day, Gehlot called upon the teachers of the state to impart high values to the students and help develop the spirit of social service among them.

The chief minister also honoured 149 teachers from 50 districts at the function. He said the state government has started 'Mission 2030' to make Rajasthan developed and prosperous, in which teachers will also play an important role.

Realising the importance of the English language in the present times, the state government has opened Mahatma Gandhi English medium schools in the state. Presently more than 6 lakh students are studying in these schools, Gehlot said.

The chief minister inaugurated robotics labs at the 300 Mahatma Gandhi English medium schools. Through these labs, knowledge of the latest technical fields will be available to the students from the school level and they will be able to compete with the students of private schools, an official statement said.

He also launched the 'School After School' programme to provide e-education in 12,000 higher secondary schools in the state. Under the programme, live classes will be organised through social media after school hours for the students of board classes in collaboration with 'Mission Gyan'.

