Left Menu

Education topmost priority for Delhi govt: Kejriwal

Around 1,300 students of Delhi government schools cleared the NEET and JEE and when we had a discussion with those students, they only praised their teachers, Kejriwal added.He further said education is the topmost priority for the Delhi government and 25 per cent of the state budget goes to the education department.If education doesnt prepare us for employment, there is no use of it, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2023 19:42 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 19:42 IST
Education topmost priority for Delhi govt: Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the AAP government has given due respect to Delhi school teachers and made education their topmost priority.

On Teachers' Day on Tuesday, the city government presented State Awards to 118 teachers for ''better discharge of their duties'' and doing ''unique work'' in the field of education. There were a total of 17 categories for the awards.

Speaking at the event, Kejriwal said the bond between a teacher and a student is ''more sacred than the bond of a mother and a child.'' ''When students achieve success, they come back and touch the feet of their teachers,'' he said. ''Around 1,300 students of Delhi government schools cleared the NEET and JEE and when we had a discussion with those students, they only praised their teachers,'' Kejriwal added.

He further said education is the topmost priority for the Delhi government and 25 per cent of the state budget goes to the education department.

''If education doesn't prepare us for employment, there is no use of it,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023