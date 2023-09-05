Left Menu

Close shave for 47 students as college bus catches fire in Faridabad

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 05-09-2023 19:48 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 19:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Forty-seven students had a narrow escape on Tuesday after a bus they were travelling in caught fire on Bhuapur road here, police said.

The fire broke out in the CNG bus of Echelon College due to a short circuit at around 9.30 am, they said, adding the alert driver and conductor safely evacuated all the students.

A fire brigade reached the spot and brought the fire under control, they said.

Police spokesperson Sube Singh said the college bus was coming to Kabulpur with students from Delhi.

“It was a CNG bus which caught fire due to a short circuit in the wiring. All the students are safe and there was no loss of life or property but the bus was completely gutted in fire,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

