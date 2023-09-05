Left Menu

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 05-09-2023 20:00 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 19:59 IST
Sikkim CM felicitates 37 teachers, principals on Teachers' Day
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Tuesday felicitated 37 school principals and teachers on Teachers' Day.

At a state-level Teachers' Day function here, he gave away awards and commendation certificates to 37 principals and teachers for their exemplary contributions in the field of education.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the state government has taken various measures to improve the quality of education.

Tamang said the education department started exposure tours for principals, headmasters, headmistress and teachers to various parts of the country to enable them to understand changing dynamics of education so that it could help in the improvement of learning among the students of Sikkim.

The CM said the state government has also taken steps for welfare of the teaching community by providing 30 per cent reservation for serving government teachers in all vacancies in various departments.

In addition, services of as many as 879 probationary teachers have been regularised, while the verification of documents for the next batch of probationary teachers was under process, he said.

