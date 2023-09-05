Left Menu

India needs people at management, board level to tackle cybersecurity: Sanjay Bahl

There are different programmes for cybersecurity, including at the government level, he added.Bahl said that more than 50 engineering institutions have joined hands for the government-run information security education awareness programme. That is where some challenges are there...that is where I think education awareness is required, and this needs to be introduced in management institutes, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-09-2023

India needs people at management, board level to tackle cybersecurity: Sanjay Bahl
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@IndianCERT)
  • Country:
  • India

The country has a reasonable amount of talent in cybersecurity at the technical level, but there is a need to have people at the management and board level as well, Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) Director General Sanjay Bahl said on Tuesday.

Participating at a panel discussion on 'Cybersecurity in Fintech' during a three-day Global Fintech Fest, which commenced here on Tuesday, Bahl emphasised the need for introducing cybersecurity in management institutes.

''I think India has (a) reasonable amount of talent in cybersecurity at the technical level. Whether it is connected or disconnected -- that is a separate issue. But I think we have a huge amount of talent. And you can see that because of the startups etc., which are coming up and also in organisations (you) will see a lot of talent,'' he said. However, the industry needs more such talent not only for itself but for the world as well. There are different programmes for cybersecurity, including at the government level, he added.

Bahl said that more than 50 engineering institutions have joined hands for the government-run information security education awareness programme. ''So, you have a couple of lakhs of students coming out in cybersecurity through this programme. But when you are looking at cybersecurity or ransomware, etc. is it only about technical aspects that you need to look at. While you have people with technical skills available, you also need people at the management and board level, who understand cybersecurity,'' he noted. ''That is where some challenges are there...that is where I think education awareness is required, and this needs to be introduced in management institutes,'' he said.

