Haryana CM inaugurates newly-built extension building of Bhiwani district jail

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated a newly-constructed extension building of the Bhiwani district jail on Tuesday and made several announcements for the welfare of the prisoners in the state.

The chief minister announced that a tele-medicine facility will be started for the prisoners in all jails. Additionally, he allocated a budget of Rs 10 crore to improve the dietary provisions for the prisoners, resulting in an increase of Rs 10 per day for their meals, according to an official statement.

Khattar underscored his government's commitment to improving the prison conditions, mentioning plans to expand the capacity from accommodating 22,000 to 26,000 inmates.

He highlighted the ongoing jail construction projects, including the upcoming jails in Fatehabad and Rewari. Additionally, he informed about the construction of a jail training centre in Karnal, which is set to be completed by December.

The chief minister said petrol pumps would be set up outside 11 jails across the state as he highlighted the contribution of the prisons department in generating revenue for the government.

Khattar also announced an additional grant of Rs 1 crore for the benefit of the jail inmates.

He urged the jail staff to treat the prisoners with dignity and respect, while underlining their role in the rehabilitation of the inmates.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader stressed that the transformation of a criminal into a responsible member of the society is a challenging task and said the jail staff should work as teachers and make an important contribution in improving the future of criminals.

According to the statement, Khattar said people make mistakes and when they reform and reintegrate into the society, they make positive contributions.

He mentioned the establishment of industry within the state prisons, tapping into the hidden talents of the inmates and providing them with honorariums for their work.

Power and Jails Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala said efforts are being made to provide better facilities in the jails.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) TVSN Prasad stressed the government's focus on strengthening administrative and governance structures.

He said efforts are being made to ensure a humane treatment of the inmates in the state prisons, including the construction of new facilities and expansion work.

On the occasion, Director General of Prisons Mohammad Akil gave details about the construction of the new jail, spanning approximately 12 acres and costing Rs 29.98 crore.

The expanded facility now has a capacity for 774 inmates, accommodating both male and female prisoners.

The expansion includes the construction of five barracks for male prisoners and one for female prisoners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)