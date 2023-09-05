Left Menu

Centre approves of Puducherry's proposal on 10 per cent quota for govt school students in medical education

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 05-09-2023 23:08 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 23:05 IST
Centre approves of Puducherry's proposal on 10 per cent quota for govt school students in medical education
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Home Ministry has given its nod to introduce 10 percent horizontal reservation for students passing out of government higher secondary schools in under graduate medical education.

A release from office of the Chief Minister said the reservation came into immediate effect.

Students from government schools who cleared NEET examination would benefit and they should have studied in government schools from standard one.

Chief minister N Rangasamy and Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in separate press releases thanked the Centre for okaying the proposal of the territorial government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India
4
FEATURE-India bets on seaweed's future as food industry appetite grows

FEATURE-India bets on seaweed's future as food industry appetite grows

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023