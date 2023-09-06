Prof Bindhya Wasini Pandey to head DU's Centre for Himalayan Studies
Prof Bindhya Wasini Pandey will head the Delhi University's Centre for Himalayan Studies, the institution has said in a notification.
Pandey, who currently teaches in the institution's geography department, will be the director of the centre, the notification issued on Tuesday stated. The multi-disciplinary research centre focuses on the study of the Himalayas' history, geography, economy, traditional knowledge, bio-resources, environment, sustainable development and related areas.
