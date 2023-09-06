Left Menu

Assembly tables bill granting 10 per cent quota to statehood agitators

Agitators who are unwilling to take up a job due to being above 50 years of age or some physical or mental incapacity, one dependent from the family will get the benefit.The legislation extends to the whole of Uttarakhand and will reply in relation to the posts of direct recruitment under the state government service.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 06-09-2023 20:24 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 20:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A bill was introduced in the Uttarakhand assembly on Wednesday proposing 10 per cent reservation in government jobs to those who went to jail or suffered injuries during the statehood movement.

Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 after a long agitation.

The Uttarakhand Reservation in Government Service for the Identified Andolankari of Uttarakhand Movement and their Dependents Bill, 2023 will give one-time relaxation in the age limit and selection process. It covers recruitment to class C and D posts which fall outside the purview of the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission.

It will be applicable only to the andolankaris (agitators) who suffered injuries during the movement or were put behind bars for at least seven days and have documents to prove it, the legislation said. Agitators who are unwilling to take up a job due to being above 50 years of age or some physical or mental incapacity, one dependent from the family will get the benefit.

The legislation extends to the whole of Uttarakhand and will reply in relation to the posts of direct recruitment under the state government service. If passed by the assembly, the bill will come into force with retrospective effect from August 11, 2004.

