Left Menu

TN Guv forms search committee for V-C selection for three varsities; govt cries foul

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-09-2023 23:18 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 23:10 IST
TN Guv forms search committee for V-C selection for three varsities; govt cries foul
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Wednesday announced constituting Search-cum-Selection Committees for picking Vice-Chancellors of three universities in the state, a move that did not go down well with the state government which alleged he made ''unilateral'' decisions on the matter which will be faced legally.

Ravi, Chancellor of the University of Madras, Bharathiar University and Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University, has issued different notifications constituting Search-cum-Selection Committees for the selection of Vice- Chancellors for the respective institutions, the Raj Bhavan said.

The Search-cum-Selection Committee will recommend a panel of three names to Ravi for the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor of the respective varsities, it said in separate releases.

The move did not go down well with the ruling DMK, even as the government and Ravi are not on the same page on issues including the NEET exemption for Tamil Nadu.

A release from the office of the state Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy said that under rules governing the state universities, there was no provision for the Governor to constitute such search committees.

''No Governor has unilaterally announced a search committee, there are no provisions in the rules. Government orders are issued on such committees under the relevant rules regarding the particular varsity and later published in the government gazette.'' ''But the Governor (Ravi) has issued a notification after taking a unilateral decision...this is against the practice and regulations,'' it said.

An Assembly bill allowing the government to pick the V-Cs was pending with the Governor for his nod, it said.

It added that the ''government will legally face'' the governor's unilateral decision on the search committee issue pertaining to the three universities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023