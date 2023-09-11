Govt ties up with Council of Architecture to promote universal accessibility edu in architecture, civil engineering

The government has partnered with the Council of Architecture to introduce new measures that promote universal accessibility education in the fields of architecture and civil engineering.

The move aims to ensure that architects and engineers approach their designs catering to the needs of all sections of society, including people with disabilities, the elderly, pregnant women, and children, a senior official at the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities said.

The initiative includes mandatory courses in universal accessibility and the study of relevant standards and guidelines within the existing curriculum of architecture and civil engineering programmes.

''The students will now be exposed to these essential aspects of design during the foundational years of their five-year degree programmes, equipping them with the knowledge and skills needed to create accessible buildings and spaces,'' the official said.

The collaboration also seeks to create certified courses that will enable architects and civil engineers to become experts in conducting accessibility audits of buildings throughout India, he said.

''By doing so, professionals in the field will be better equipped to ensure that the accessibility standards and guidelines are met in the built environment,'' he added.

Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Department of People with Disabilities, said these training programmes are expected to empower participants with the ability to assess and advocate for accessibility across various domains, including infrastructure, transportation, education, and technology.

Participants will serve as champions of equity and inclusivity, tasked with assessing and promoting accessibility in diverse environments, thereby enhancing the quality of life for millions of people with disabilities, he added.

Aggarwal said the training will encompass various aspects of accessibility, from assessing public spaces and facilities to evaluating digital platforms and services.

Each evaluation and recommendation made by the trained professionals will contribute to breaking down barriers and building bridges to equality in the built environment, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)