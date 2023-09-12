Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2023 21:03 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 21:00 IST
Ambedkar University meets faculty after weeks-long protest, offers appointing deans for grievance hearing
After three weeks of protest, the Ambedkar University administration on Tuesday agreed to meet its faculty association representatives to discuss the demands that they submitted last month.

The faculty association has been demanding timely and fair promotions, a new committee to address their existing grievances, and the routing of the Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) through the varsity's internal quality assurance committee.

''In response to gross delays and lack of transparency in the academic services, the vice chancellor did not agree to Ambedkar University Delhi Faculty Association's (AUDFA's) demand for a dedicated Dean for academic services,'' AUDFA said in a statement. ''The VC, however, offered to appoint two deputy Deans to deal with faculty-related matters. Deputy Deans have almost no power at present, this will not help resolve the matter,'' it added.

The body said that the registrar gave its members the assurance that all these changes would be notified with immediate effect, and the administration would clear SOPs for leave, and permissions and would issue NOCs to facilitate approvals in a time-bound manner.

The AUDFA said the cases of advance increments and recoveries related to them were sidestepped by the administration.

''The administration further cited a figure of Rs 15 crore spent on infrastructure without giving any details on whether this amount has been spent on the development of academic infrastructure.

''Much more effort is necessary to address the issues afflicting the university but we appreciate the administration's decision to engage in a dialogue with the representatives,'' the faculty association said.

