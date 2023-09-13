Left Menu

A teacher of a private coaching institute in Madhya Pradeshs Indore was stripped and beaten up on Wednesday by a group of people, who later took him to a police station for allegedly indulging in obscene acts with a 17-year-old girl preparing for NEET exam, an official said.A video of the teacher being thrashed by the group has gone viral on social media.The teacher of the private coaching institute allegedly called the teenage girl, preparing for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test NEET, to a cafe on the pretext of helping her in her studies.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 13-09-2023 14:04 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 14:04 IST
Indore teacher stripped, thrashed and taken to police station by people for his 'obscene acts' with girl student
A teacher of a private coaching institute in Madhya Pradesh's Indore was stripped and beaten up on Wednesday by a group of people, who later took him to a police station for allegedly indulging in obscene acts with a 17-year-old girl preparing for NEET exam, an official said.

A video of the teacher being thrashed by the group has gone viral on social media.

''The teacher of the private coaching institute allegedly called the teenage girl, preparing for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), to a cafe on the pretext of helping her in her studies. But when she reached the place, he indulged in obscene acts with her,'' Tukoganj police station in-charge Jitendra Yadav said.

The accused teacher has been detained, he said.

After what happened at the cafe, a fellow teacher of the accused allegedly threatened the victim over the phone that if she told anyone about the incident, she would have to face serious consequences, the police official said. A case is being registered against both the teachers under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he added.

''The video of a group of people beating up the stripped teacher has come to our notice and appropriate legal action will be taken,'' Yadav said.

