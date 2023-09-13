Pradunma Choudhury from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur Wins the National Champion Title at Tata Crucible Campus Quiz 2023

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India The 19th edition of Tata Crucible Campus Quiz, India's most prestigious business quiz for campuses, concluded with an impressive Grand Finale, at Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Mumbai. Pradunma Choudhury from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur won the title of the National Champion along with the grand prize of Rs 2.5 lakhs* and the coveted Tata Crucible trophy in a National Final that witnessed gruelling and power-packed quizzing.

In addition to the grand prize, this year, Tata Crucible announced the offering of internship opportunities - with the Tata Group - for the National Winner and the two runners-up - Taha Uddin from Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, and Ishaan Yewale from Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, Delhi.

The Grand Finale of the Tata Crucible Campus Quiz 2023 was an exhilarating affair as the finalists Dr. Murtuza from Deccan College of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad; Akshay Valle from Samata College, Vishakhapatnam; Taha Uddin from Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, Nagpur; Shivish Shukla from Indian Institute of Management, Indore; Pradunma Choudhury from Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur; Ishaan Yewale, Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, Delhi; Ashish Sivalenka from Indian Institute of Management, Shillong and Lakshya Gokhroo from Indian Institute of Management, Bodh Gaya showcased their quizzing prowess.

Felicitating the national winner and runners-up, the Chief Guest for the event Mr. Harit Nagpal, Managing Director & CEO, Tata Play Ltd. said, "Tata Crucible is a celebration of the remarkable talent and potential our nation possesses driven by a thirst for knowledge. This quiz is a testament to the capabilities of our youth and the participation of over 1.2 lakh students in this unique knowledge initiative, is an indication of the bright future of our country. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated organising team who have created this platform for our youth. To the young minds here, my advice to you would be to not take anything for granted. Life can throw us curveballs just as the pandemic came like a black swan. We must be prepared for anything and just as we were able to successfully overcome and emerge from the Covid pandemic, we will triumph over all challenges that come our way.'' The finale also witnessed a riveting round hosted by Mr. Harish Bhat, Brand Custodian, Tata Sons. Donning the Quizmaster's hat, Mr. Bhat stumped the finalists with some interesting questions, adding to the excitement of the grand finale.

In a gripping finale that tested the skills of some of the brightest young minds in India, Pradunma Choudhury emerged victorious. Commenting upon the win, Pradunma said, "Bagging the Tata Crucible Trophy at last, feels like a dream come true for me! It's been a long time coming – I've been chasing this since 2019 when I missed out on the final and then again in 2022 when I came so close as a runner-up. I'm stoked and can't wait to kick start another journey with Tata Crucible, whether by entering the corporate world soon or else by coming back to campus if I decide to go for higher studies. This experience is something I'll remember for life!" The two runners-up Taha Uddin and Ishaan Yewale who won internships with the Tata Group along with the national winner also expressed their happiness about this exciting internship opportunity, which is expected to open a whole new world of learning and experience for them.

This Pan-India quizzing competition received over 1.2 lakh registrations from students across India - the country was divided into 24 clusters for the Campus Quiz this year. These 24 clusters were further grouped into four zones viz. South, East, West, and North with each zone comprising of 6 clusters. The winners from the clusters battled it out in the Zonal Finals, with the top two scorers from each zone entering the National Finals.

Noted quizmaster 'Pickbrain' Giri Balasubramaniam hosted the show along with co-host Rashmi Furtado and questioned the participants in their signature captivating style.

Tata Motors Nexon, Tata Play Binge, Mia by Tanishq, and Big Basket were the brand partners for this edition of the quiz.

Since its inception in 2004, Tata Crucible, a knowledge initiative by the Tata Group, has been providing young minds a platform to showcase their quizzing acumen, fostering curiosity and out-of-the-box thinking through quizzing.

About Tata Crucible Campus Quiz Tata Crucible Business Quiz is India's most prestigious business quiz that has been testing the knowledge and acumen of business enthusiasts since 2004. With a rich legacy of quizzing excellence for close to two decades, Tata Crucible has become a platform for young minds to showcase their business intelligence and strategic thinking. The quiz is held twice annually with two separate editions, one for full-time students and the other one for working professionals, across India. With a pan-India presence, Tata Crucible Business Quiz has been nurturing a community of the brightest minds from across the country to compete and learn from each other. It is an opportunity to network with industry experts and gain valuable insights into the world of business.

You can follow the Tata Crucible Campus Quiz on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tata_crucible YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/TataCrucible LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tata-crucible About the Tata Group Founded by Jamsetji Tata in 1868, the Tata Group is a global enterprise, headquartered in India, comprising 30 companies across ten verticals. The group operates in more than 100 countries across six continents, with a mission 'To improve the quality of life of the communities we serve globally, through long-term stakeholder value creation based on Leadership with Trust'. Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata companies. Sixty-six percent of the equity share capital of Tata Sons is held by philanthropic trusts, which support education, health, livelihood generation and art and culture. In 2022-23, the revenue of Tata companies, taken together, was $150 billion (INR 12 trillion). These companies collectively employ over 1 million people. Each Tata company or enterprise operates independently under the guidance and supervision of its own board of directors. There are 29 publicly listed Tata enterprises with a combined market capitalisation of $300 billion (INR 24 trillion) as on July 31, 2023.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: (L-R) Harit Nagpal, Managing Director & CEO, Tata Play Ltd; Harish Bhat, Brand Custodian, Tata Sons; Pradunma Choudhury, National Champion; Quiz hosts Rashmi and Giri

