BJP passes resolution hailing PM Modi for 'historic, unprecedented' success of G20 Summit

The BJP on Wednesday passed a resolution hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ''historic and unprecedented'' success of the G20 Summit and said India's presidency of the grouping will always be celebrated as ''People's G20''.

In the resolution, the BJP parliamentary board noted with ''great pride the impeccable leadership and unwavering commitment'' showcased by Prime Minister Modi at the summit.

The G20 Delhi summit stands as a monumental chapter in India's diplomatic annals and marks a transformative moment in how India is perceived and engaged with on the global stage, it added.

''We, BJP karyakartas, extend our deepest appreciation and warm congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India for the successful G20 Summit held in New Delhi on 9-10th September, 2023,'' the resolution read.

''As representatives of the people, we stand resolute in our belief that under PM Modi's leadership, India will persistently chart a course marked by growth, cooperation, and global leadership, crafting a legacy that future generations will look upon with hope and positivity,'' it said.

India's G20 Presidency will always be celebrated as ''People's G20- a truly people-driven endeavour and a testament to India's enduring spirit'', the resolution noted.

Over 60 cities playing host to 200 meetings, and with a staggering participation of 1.5 crore people, this initiative ensured that the voices of ''our people reverberated in these pivotal discussions, infusing them with grassroots perspectives and aspirations,'' it said. The G20 Summit brought the world together on wide range of issues be it economics, geopolitics or technology, the BJP resolution said.

