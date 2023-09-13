Skill India Digital to enable skilling for all, anywhere, anytime: Dharmendra Pradhan

To ensure that every Indian has access to quality skill development, relevant opportunities and entrepreneurial support, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship today launched Skill India Digital (SID), a comprehensive digital platform aimed at synergizing and transforming the skills, education, employment, and entrepreneurship landscape of India. The platform embodies the aspirations and dreams of millions of Indians who seek better opportunities and a brighter future as it extends industry-relevant skill courses, job opportunities, and entrepreneurship support. The event was also graced by Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship & Electronics, IT.

SID is the Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for skilling, education, employment, and entrepreneurship ecosystem of India. Driven by the vision to make skill development more innovative, accessible, and personalized in its embodiment, focusing on digital technology and Industry 4.0 skills, the state-of the- art platform will be a breakthrough in accelerating skilled talent hiring, facilitating lifelong learning and career advancement. The platform aligns perfectly with the vision articulated in the G20 framework for building DPI and the digital economy to promote digital skills and digital literacy. It is also a comprehensive information gateway for all government skilling and entrepreneurship initiatives – a go-to hub for citizens in pursuit of career advancement and lifelong learning.

Speaking on the launch, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan said that Skill India Digital is a state-of-the-art platform to bring all skilling initiatives together. He said that the consensus on India’s advocacy for global digital public infrastructure as well as for addressing skills gaps was the centrepiece of India’s successful G20 Presidency. Taking another leap towards creating digital public infrastructure, MSDE has created an open-source platform to address the skilling needs of India’s diverse demography. Skill India Digital is one more step towards harnessing our demographic dividend and establishing India as a global skills hub, he added. A revolution in learning and skill development, Skill India Digital will enable skilling for all, anywhere, anytime, he added.

Just a few days after the success of G20 summit, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that one of the most significant agreements in the Summit was on DPIs. Skill India Digital is certainly one of the most important DPIs for the youth and is at the intersection of two of the most important components of PM’s vision for New India - Skill India & Digital India. These are powerful schemes where the sole objective is to ensure skilling the youth with future ready skills. This will help in creating many opportunities. In this post covid world there is tremendous awareness about digital skills. Skill India Digital will enable Entrepreneurship and future-ready workforce, he added.

Following elements will enhance SID platform and provide numerous benefits:

Aadhaar/ AI based Facial AuthenticationDigital Verifiable Credentials (DVC)Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) RecommendationsAadhaar based eKYCDigital LearningCitizen-Centric ApproachMobile-First ApproachScale and SpeedSecurity MeasuresInteroperabilityWhatsApp ChatbotEase of Doing Business

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MoS, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship & Electronics, IT interacted with the technology team actively involved in building the Skill India Digital platform which has been built to accelerate transformation and empowerment in the country. Each section of the platform meets diverse citizen needs.

Skill India Digital started its journey with a commitment of being user-friendly. It aims to remove existing obstacles by offering an easy-to-use interface which is adaptable to various devices. This is ensuring that people from diverse backgrounds could access the platform effortlessly, regardless of the technology they had. In a country with many languages, Skill India Digital is bridging the gaps by supporting multiple Indian Languages, fostering inclusivity and a diverse learning environment for all the users. A major breakthrough for secure access came with Aadhaar-based eKYC. This robust verification process is the foundation of Skill India Digital, ensuring only genuine participants benefit from its offerings. The platform’s mobile-first approach adapted to the modern era’s reliance on smartphones which ensures uninterrupted learning experiences through handheld devices, transforming traditional learning methods and allowing users to engage with the platform's resources anytime and anywhere.

In the current digital landscape, Skill India Digital has pioneered a ground-breaking approach to showcasing individual’s skills and qualifications. This innovation comes in the form of Digitally Verified Credential, a crucial component that has fundamentally transformed the way qualifications are exhibited and recognized. Skill India Digital has harnessed the power of digital technology to offer a solution that is secure, tamper-proof, and verifiable. At its core, the Digitally Verified Credential empowers users to confidently present their qualifications, experiences and certifications in a digital format that carries an inherent layer of authenticity.

Furthermore, Skill India Digital has extended this transformative concept through the introduction of Digital CVs via personalized QR Codes. With a simple scan, potential employers or partners can access a digital portfolio summarizing an individual's skills, qualifications, experiences, and achievements. In the realm of Skill India Digital (SID), the integration of timely updates has evolved into an indispensable aspect of users' experiences. One of the key strengths of Skill India Digital lies in its comprehensive approach to training and skill development. The platform is designed to encompass all training programs initiated by both Central and State governments, as well as various departments. By integrating government training programs into Skill India Digital, the platform endeavors to create a unified and centralized hub for skill development initiatives. This approach is rooted in the recognition that various government entities are actively involved in fostering skill enhancement across diverse sectors and regions.

The implementation of these features within a Skill India Digital skilling platform will revolutionize the skilling landscape in India, offering enhanced accessibility, personalized learning experiences, streamlined verification processes, and improved career guidance. It will enable learners to acquire relevant skills, stay updated with industry trends, and contribute to India's workforce development effectively.

During the event, several MoUs were exchanged with leading organizations to advance digital skilling, fostering industry participation, and enhancing learner engagement, including AICTE, CBSE, NIELIT, Infosys, Microsoft, AWS (Amazon), RedHat, Wadhwani Foundation, UNICEF, Future Skills Prime, SAP, Tech Mahindra Foundation.

From personalized learning and secure authentication to business facilitation and national convergence, Skill India Digital stands as a beacon of innovation and progress. Its journey continues to inspire and empower, leaving an enduring impact on Indian education and skill development.