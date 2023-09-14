'Our motivation should be to make mathematics enjoyable': Atishi

Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Thursday said the government school teachers' mathematics exhibition is a big step towards eliminating the fear of the subject among the students.

''To overcome maths fear among the children, our motivation should be to make mathematics as enjoyable as singing, dancing and other art forms that children enjoy,'' she said inaugurating the two-day exhibition named 'Math is fun' at the Thyagraj Stadium here.

The minister said the exhibition is a ''celebration'' of the hard work of maths teachers who are not often celebrated.

''Eight years ago, it was tough to even imagine an exhibition like this. The hard work of our Delhi government school teachers has raised the bar now,'' she said.

Around 9,800 teachers from more than 1,000 Delhi government schools are participating in the mathematics competition after which the finalists will present their teaching learning materials at the exhibition at the Thyagraj Stadium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)