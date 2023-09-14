Left Menu

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 14-09-2023 22:06 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 21:52 IST
Nagaland assembly passes Bill for supplying corpses to hospitals, organ donation
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Nagaland Assembly on Thursday passed a bill seeking to provide for supplying cadavers and donate human organs to hospitals and medical institutions. The Nagaland government presently does not have any legal provision relating to procedures under which corpses that are unidentified and unclaimed, are to be dealt with, said Health & Family Welfare Minister P Paiwang Konyak. There is also a lack of legal provisions to allow voluntary donations of organs and bodies, in whole or part, he said.

The Nagaland Anatomy Bill 2023 seeks to provide for the supply of unclaimed bodies and organ donation before death by a person to hospitals and medical institutions for education or research including anatomical examinations and dissection.

The Bill seeks to empower the authorised officers to take possession of the unclaimed bodies in hospitals, prisons or public places, and also to enable a person to express an intention in writing in the presence of witnesses to donate his body or any part thereof after his death, the minister said.

The state's first medical college - Nagaland Institute of Medical Science & Research - started functioning on September 1.

During the day, the Assembly also passed The Nagaland Goods and Services Tax (Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2023 moved by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

The Bill seeks to make the Nagaland GST Act, 2017 more comprehensive, Rio said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

