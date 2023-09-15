Telangana CM inaugurates nine new govt medical colleges

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday virtually inaugurated nine new government medical colleges across the state.

With this, the total number of government medical colleges in the state have gone up to 26 from five in 2014, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao, also known as KCR, said the number of medical seats have increased from 2,850 (2014) to 8,516 now.

Another eight new government medical colleges will be opened next year, he said.

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao claimed that the inauguration of nine new government medical colleges in a single day is first in the history of medical education field in the country.

