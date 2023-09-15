84 artistes to be conferred Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Awards on Saturday

Left Menu

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will on Saturday present the one-time Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Awards to 84 artistes from the field of performing arts.The award will be given to Indian artistes aged above 75 years who have not been accorded any national honour in their career so far.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2023 19:52 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 19:46 IST
The award will be given to Indian artistes aged above 75 years who have not been accorded any national honour in their career so far. Addressing a press conference on Friday, Sandhya Purecha, chairman of Sangeet Natak Akademi, said this award is bestowed on performing artistes as well as teachers and scholars in the field of performing arts. ''The recipients are selected by the Akademi’s General Council, consisting of distinguished musicians, dancers, theatre artists and scholars in these disciplines and nominees of the Central government, state governments, and Union Territories,'' Purecha said.

The list of awardees include Krishen Langoo (theatre and music) from Jammu and Kashmir, John Claro Fernandes (playwriting) from Goa, Mahabir Nayak (folk music and dance) from Jharkhand and Tsering Stanzin (folk music) from Ladakh.

The list also includes three artistes from Andhra Pradesh, two from Arunachal Pradesh and six from Maharashtra. Three from Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and two each from Punjab and Delhi have also been selected.

Four artistes each are from Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka while five each from Assam and Rajasthan have been named in the list.

The award carries a purse of Rs 1 lakh, besides a ‘Tamrapatra’ and ‘Angavastram’.

The award ceremony will be followed by a four-day festival from September 16 to 20 at the Akademi complex featuring the recipients of the awards .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

