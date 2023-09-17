Left Menu

Asking kids to know names of private parts an attack of Leftist ecosystem: RSS chief

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday described an educational exercise of finding out whether KG students knew about their private parts as an attack by the Leftist ecosystem. It said the class teachers have been asked to find out whether KG-2 pupils knew the names of their private parts.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 17-09-2023 22:14 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 22:05 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday described an educational exercise of finding out whether KG students knew about their private parts as an attack by the Leftist ecosystem. He was speaking at the launch of a Marathi book ‘Jagala Pokharnari Davi Walvi’ (World Weakening Leftist Termites) in Pune.

“I visited a school in Gujarat where a seer showed me an instruction in a kindergarten school. It said the class teachers have been asked to find out whether KG-2 pupils knew the names of their private parts. The attack (of Leftist ecosystem) has come this far and it is not possible without the help of the people.” The RSS chief said such attacks are being made on all the auspicious things in “our” culture. “The first order after the new government was formed in the US (after Donald Trump) was related to school, where teachers were asked not to talk to pupils about their gender. Pupils should be able to decide on their own. If a boy says that he is now a girl, then the boy should be allowed to use the toilet meant for girls,” Bhagwat said.

“Why wouldn’t their culture stink,” he wondered.

During his speech, Bhagwat also said that Leftist people have arrogance and “excessive pride in their evil tendency”. “They do not have people’s support and may have some money power but their ecosystem is growing. We (RSS) are lagging behind there.” “We need to shred the confusion they have created about our own world. This book is a textbook for such work,” he said.

