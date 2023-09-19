Left Menu

DCW chief welcomes govt's decision to table Women Reservation Bill

Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday congratulated the Centre on its decision to introduce the Women Reservation Bill.After 76 years of independence, the government has accepted that unless women are in the Parliament and Legislative Assembly, the countrys progress will only be on paper.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 14:44 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 14:43 IST
DCW chief welcomes govt's decision to table Women Reservation Bill
Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday congratulated the Centre on its decision to introduce the Women Reservation Bill.

''After 76 years of independence, the government has accepted that unless women are in the Parliament and Legislative Assembly, the country's progress will only be on paper. ''Women's issues are a burning topic in the country today due to which the Centre is bringing #WomenReservationBill in the country. I congratulate the government and hope that the likes of Brij Bhushan will now be replaced by women in Parliament!'' she said in a post in Hindi on X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023