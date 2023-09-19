DCW chief welcomes govt's decision to table Women Reservation Bill

Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday congratulated the Centre on its decision to introduce the Women Reservation Bill.

''After 76 years of independence, the government has accepted that unless women are in the Parliament and Legislative Assembly, the country's progress will only be on paper. ''Women's issues are a burning topic in the country today due to which the Centre is bringing #WomenReservationBill in the country. I congratulate the government and hope that the likes of Brij Bhushan will now be replaced by women in Parliament!'' she said in a post in Hindi on X.

