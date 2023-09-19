Left Menu

Cong dubs women's reservation bill election jumla, huge betrayal of women's hopes

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 15:34 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 15:33 IST
The Congress on Tuesday termed as ''election jumla'' and ''huge betrayal of hopes of women'' the women's reservation bill brought by the government, noting the Centre has stated that the reservation will be effective only after a Census and delimitation exercise is conducted post-enactment of the bill.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh wondered whether the Census and delimitation will be done before the 2024 elections, pointing out that the Narendra Modi government has not yet conducted the 2021 decadal Census.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, ''In a season of election jumlas, this one is the biggest of them all! A huge betrayal of the hopes of crores of Indian women and girls.'' ''As we had pointed out earlier, Modi government has not yet conducted the 2021 Decadal Census making India the only country in G20 that has failed to carry out the Census. Now it says that the reservation for women will come into effect only following the first decadal Census conducted AFTER the Women's Reservation Bill has become an Act. When will this Census take place?'' Ramesh said.

The bill also says the reservation comes into effect only after the publication of the next Census and the subsequent delimitation exercise thereafter, he pointed out.

''Basically the Bill gets the headlines today with a very vague promise of its implementation date. This is nothing but EVM - Event Management,'' he said.

The government on Tuesday introduced a constitutional amendment bill to reserve one-third of seats in Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women. Making it the first bill to be introduced in the new Parliament building, the government said it will enable greater participation of women in policy-making at the state and national levels and help achieve the goal of making India a developed country by 2047.

