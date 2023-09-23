DUSU polls: A look at winners' profiles

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad bagged three out of the four central panel posts as the counting of votes of the Delhi University Students' Union concluded after 27 rounds on Saturday.

ABVP's Tushar Dedha won the post of DUSU president, defeating NSUI's Hitesh Gulia by a margin of 3,115 votes.

Dedha completed his graduation from Satyawati College and is pursuing Masters in Buddhist studies. He joined the RSS-backed ABVP in 2015.

Dedha won the election for college cultural coordinator at Satyawati College in 2016. He was also an executive council member at DUSU.

A total of 23,460 votes went in favour of Dedha and while Gulia got 20,345 votes.

National Students' Union of India's Abhi Dahiya bagged the post of Vice President.

Dahiya, who is currently pursuing a Masters degree in Buddhist studies, received 22,331 votes and defeated ABVP's Sushant Dhankar by a margin of 1,829 votes.

ABVP's Aparajita and Sachin Baisla won the posts of Secretary and Joint Secretary, respectively, by a significant margin.

While Aparajita defeated Congress-affiliated NSUI's Yakshana Sharma by a margin of 12,937 votes, Baisla defeated its Shubham Kumar Chaudhary by a margin of 9,995 votes.

Aprajita hails from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh and completed her BA (Honours) degree in history from Dyal Singh College. She is currently pursuing a Masters degree in Buddhist studies.

Sachin Baisla graduated from Ramanujan College. He is pursuing a Masters degree in Buddhist studies.

In 2019, ABVP won three posts, while NSUI won the secretary post.

Similarly in 2018, the RSS-affiliated outfit won three posts, including the coveted president's post while NSUI bagged the secretary's post.

In 2017, NSUI bagged the president and vice president posts while ABVP emerged victorious on the remaining two posts. In the previous election, ABVP had got the better of its arch rival by winning three posts and restricting NSUI to the post of joint secretary.

In 2014 and 2015, ABVP had effected a clean sweep in the polls. In 2013, ABVP's candidates bagged three posts while NSUI had won the post of secretary.

In 2012, NSUI had bagged three posts. In 2011, ABVP had bagged three posts except the president's post that was won by NSUI.

In 2010, ABVP secured three of the four seats, leaving the joint secretary's post to NSUI.

In 2009, an independent candidate, backed by ABVP, had won president's post, while Samajwadi Chatra Sabha, the students' wing of Samajwadi Party won the joint secretary's post. ABVP and NSUI won the posts of vice president and secretary respectively.

In 2008, ABVP bagged the president's post while NSUI bagged the remaining three posts on the panel. In 2007, NSUI performed a clean sweep, while in 2006, it bagged three posts, barring vice president's. In 2005, NSUI again won all four posts.

The DUSU elections were last held in 2019. The polls could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 while possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented their conduct in 2022.

Counting of votes for the DUSU's central panel posts of president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary concluded on Saturday evening. The election was held on Friday. Twenty-four candidates were in the fray for the four posts in the elections.

